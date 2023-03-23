Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Note 30i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Infinix Note 30i

61 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
VS
56 out of 100
Infinix Note 30i
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Infinix Note 30i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (281K versus 139K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 444 and 172 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30i
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Infinix Note 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Note 30i

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.66 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 484 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12
744 nits
Note 30i
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 164.49 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 76.72 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.18 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Infinix Note 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +158%
444
Note 30i
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +96%
1801
Note 30i
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 +102%
281536
Note 30i
139366
CPU 92945 36065
GPU 41184 27331
Memory 64187 34496
UX 82704 40674
Total score 281536 139366
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.9 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 641 -
Web score 8463 -
Video editing 4773 -
Photo editing 14923 -
Data manipulation 6732 -
Writing score 10197 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 XOS 13
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:58 hr -
Watching video 22:36 hr -
Gaming 06:14 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 12
35:48 hr
Note 30i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12
81.3 dB
Note 30i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.

