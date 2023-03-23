Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 4G vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Motorola Moto G53

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 4G
VS
Моторола Мото G53
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 289K)
  • Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 4G
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 4G
n/a
Moto G53
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 4G +2%
85.3%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 4G
289464
Moto G53 +10%
319206
CPU - 109866
GPU - 65748
Memory - 66109
UX - 75050
Total score 289464 319206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 982
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9068
Video editing - 4594
Photo editing - 21352
Data manipulation - 7730
Writing score - 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:23 hr
Watching video - 14:34 hr
Gaming - 05:32 hr
Standby - 130 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 4G
n/a
Moto G53
37:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 December 2022
Release date March 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. It has a better display, performance, and software.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Motorola Moto G82 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Note 12
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Realme 10 Pro
6. Motorola Moto G53 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
7. Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G52
8. Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G72
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish