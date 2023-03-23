Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 90.1% PWM - Not detected Response time - 41 ms Contrast - 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Moto G53 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G +2% 85.3% Moto G53 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 - OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:23 hr Watching video - 14:34 hr Gaming - 05:32 hr Standby - 130 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Moto G53 37:09 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 December 2022 Release date March 2023 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. It has a better display, performance, and software.