Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Realme C35 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Realme C35 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (288K versus 224K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (288K versus 224K) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Realme C35 Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 96% Response time - 37 ms Contrast - 975:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Realme C35 555 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G +2% 85.3% Realme C35 84%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:12 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Realme C35 85.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G is definitely a better buy.