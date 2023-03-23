Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Realme C53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Realme C53

61 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
VS
60 out of 100
Realme C53
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Realme C53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Realme C53, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Realme C53 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Realme C53

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 560 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 484 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12
741 nits
Realme C53
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Realme C53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max clock 2800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +20%
1783
Realme C53
1485
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 91510 -
GPU 51246 -
Memory 85489 -
UX 89245 -
Total score 315062 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.9 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 641 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7210 -
Video editing 4490 -
Photo editing 14695 -
Data manipulation 6659 -
Writing score 9956 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI T
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:09 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:58 hr -
Watching video 22:36 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 12
35:48 hr
Realme C53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. But if the gaming is more of a priority – go for the Realme C53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Realme 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Realme 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
6. Realme C53 and Realme C55
7. Realme C53 and Xiaomi Redmi 12C
8. Realme C53 and Realme 10
9. Realme C53 and Infinix Note 30
10. Realme C53 and Xiaomi Redmi 12
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский