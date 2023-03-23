Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.