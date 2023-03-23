Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Weighs 15.5 grams less

Weighs 15.5 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 270K)

78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 270K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G 85.3% Galaxy A34 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size - 38 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Galaxy A34 5G 99 Video quality Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Galaxy A34 5G 78 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Galaxy A34 5G 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.