Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 4G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А34 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
  • Weighs 15.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 270K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 4G
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 800 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 4G
270226
Galaxy A34 5G +78%
479723
CPU 81894 129705
GPU 39122 137609
Memory 77991 83375
UX 71216 125604
Total score 270226 479723
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 38 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

