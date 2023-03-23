Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 4G vs Camon 19 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 288K)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 4G
vs
Camon 19 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 4G
85.3%
Camon 19 Pro +3%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 MediaTek Helio G96
Max clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 4G
288271
Camon 19 Pro +20%
344939
CPU - 90492
GPU - 83318
Memory - 68307
UX - 102996
Total score 288271 344939
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1181
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7259
Video editing - 5189
Photo editing - 21179
Data manipulation - 6586
Writing score - 12432
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:21 hr
Watching video - 13:31 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2022
Release date March 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 19 Pro.

