Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Vivo V27e VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Vivo V27e Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Vivo V27e, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V27e Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 270K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP54 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G 85.3% Vivo V27e +1% 85.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 19 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:52 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27e. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G.