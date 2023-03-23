Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.