Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (747 against 631 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
  • Weighs 31.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (352K versus 319K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 443 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Poco X3 NFC crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Poco X3 NFC

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.7%
PWM 484 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 5 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 +18%
747 nits
Poco X3 NFC
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 +1%
85.3%
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~422.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12
443
Poco X3 NFC +29%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +2%
1815
Poco X3 NFC
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12
319817
Poco X3 NFC +10%
352576
CPU 91510 104613
GPU 51246 88905
Memory 85489 57352
UX 89245 98873
Total score 319817 352576
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12
641
Poco X3 NFC +73%
1108
Max surface temperature 40.9 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 641 1108
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12
7750
Poco X3 NFC +14%
8850
Web score 7099 6789
Video editing 4027 6107
Photo editing 14561 16805
Data manipulation 6643 7586
Writing score 9827 9776
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 21 GB 20.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:58 hr 13:21 hr
Watching video 22:36 hr 13:01 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 05:07 hr
Standby 101 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 +3%
35:48 hr
Poco X3 NFC
34:55 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (109th and 131st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12
81.3 dB
Poco X3 NFC +10%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 September 2020
Release date March 2023 September 2020
SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. But if the camera, performance, gaming, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.

