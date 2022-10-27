Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition vs 12T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition vs 12T Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Explorer
VS
Ксиаоми 12Т Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
Xiaomi 12T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1090K versus 495K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1260 and 772 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
vs
12T Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 207.5 gramm (7.32 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition and Xiaomi 12T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 132576 247790
GPU 136473 465095
Memory 93258 186203
UX 130490 182169
Total score 495071 1090270
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 210 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 5 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:12 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:04 hr
Watching video - 15:07 hr
Gaming - 05:32 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date November 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
