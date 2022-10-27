Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition vs Poco X3 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition vs Poco X3 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Explorer
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (569K versus 495K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
vs
Poco X3 Pro

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 37.4 ms
Contrast - 995:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 207.5 gramm (7.32 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 640
GPU clock - 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1037 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 132576 144978
GPU 136473 206674
Memory 93258 95042
UX 130490 119816
Total score 495071 569351
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 20 FPS
Graphics score - 3456
PCMark 3.0 score - 10725
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 210 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 5 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:12 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:51 hr
Watching video - 10:33 hr
Gaming - 05:14 hr
Standby - 119 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5480 x 3648
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 March 2021
Release date November 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
8. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish