Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition vs Poco X4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (494K versus 389K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (494K versus 389K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 777 and 694 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 89.4% PWM - 479 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition n/a Poco X4 Pro 5G 759 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 207.5 g (7.32 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors Black Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition +1% 86.8% Poco X4 Pro 5G 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type - LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 210 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (66% in 5 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:12 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:34 hr Watching video - 13:33 hr Gaming - 06:57 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition n/a Poco X4 Pro 5G 31:06 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.56 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition n/a Poco X4 Pro 5G 87.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 February 2022 Release date November 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition is definitely a better buy.