Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.