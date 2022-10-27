Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
vs
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.65 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.34 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207.5 gramm (7.32 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 132576 133822
GPU 136473 136833
Memory 93258 94674
UX 130490 137487
Total score 495071 507567
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2113
PCMark 3.0 score - 10290
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 210 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 5 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:12 hr 0:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:42 hr
Watching video - 11:50 hr
Gaming - 05:58 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2021
Release date November 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. It has a better battery life, camera, and design.

