Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Nord CE 3 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

66 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
VS
65 out of 100
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 3, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 354K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 686 and 555 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Nord CE 3 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 87.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201.8 g (7.12 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~423 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
354557
Nord CE 3 Lite +15%
406367
CPU 97779 122351
GPU 97160 101047
Memory 64676 71860
UX 95806 111973
Total score 354557 406367
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1118 1213
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7964 10051
Video editing 6318 3879
Photo editing 15488 17797
Data manipulation 8939 7943
Writing score 9324 14215
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (79% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2023
Release date April 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Realme 10 Pro Plus
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X5
6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite or Realme 10 Pro
7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition
8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite or OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite or Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский