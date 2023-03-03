Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 3, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 20 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Tecno Camon 20 Pro crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities