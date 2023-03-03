Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Poco X4 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Poco X4 GT

66 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
VS
72 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 3, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 354K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 916 and 555 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Poco X4 GT crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Poco X4 GT

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - 51540 Hz
Response time - 24 ms
Contrast - 1573:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201.8 g (7.12 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max clock 2300 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 825 MHz 860 MHz
FLOPS ~423 GFLOPS ~1309 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
1785
Poco X4 GT +107%
3701
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
354557
Poco X4 GT +130%
816363
CPU 97779 204200
GPU 97160 310035
Memory 64676 141217
UX 95806 164544
Total score 354557 816363
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro
1118
Poco X4 GT +423%
5843
Max surface temperature - 38.8 °C
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 1118 5843
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12 Pro
9209
Poco X4 GT +40%
12849
Web score 7964 11241
Video editing 6318 6903
Photo editing 15488 24219
Data manipulation 8939 10514
Writing score 9324 18080
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5080 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (79% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:12 hr
Watching video - 12:36 hr
Gaming - 05:41 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.45
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2022
Release date April 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T or Poco X4 GT
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or X4 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro or Redmi Note 12 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Note 12 Pro
5. Realme 10 Pro Plus or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
6. OnePlus Nord 2T or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
7. Realme 11 Pro Plus or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S or Note 12 Pro
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G or Note 12 Pro
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 or Note 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский