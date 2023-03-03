Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Poco X5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Poco X5

66 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
VS
63 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco X5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Xiaomi Poco X5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 3, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 354K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 671 and 555 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Poco X5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Poco X5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 486 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
n/a
Poco X5
726 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.21 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201.8 g (7.12 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~423 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
555
Poco X5 +21%
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
1785
Poco X5 +10%
1956
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
354557
Poco X5 +13%
401224
CPU 97779 118348
GPU 97160 101639
Memory 64676 74234
UX 95806 110333
Total score 354557 401224
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro
1118
Poco X5 +8%
1204
Max surface temperature - 35.2 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1118 1204
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12 Pro +1%
9209
Poco X5
9149
Web score 7964 8750
Video editing 6318 4738
Photo editing 15488 20679
Data manipulation 8939 7651
Writing score 9324 12867
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (79% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:07 hr
Watching video - 15:38 hr
Gaming - 05:38 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro
n/a
Poco X5
30:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date April 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Poco X5
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Poco X5
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Poco X5
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G or Poco X5
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or Poco X5
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G or Note 12 Pro
7. Realme 10 Pro Plus or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 or Note 12 Pro
9. Realme 11 Pro Plus or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Note 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский