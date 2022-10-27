Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Honor 80 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Про Плюс
VS
Хуавей Хонор 80 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1009K versus 442K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1198 and 780 points
  • Weighs 20.4 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
vs
Honor 80 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208.4 gramm (7.35 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
442857
Honor 80 Pro +128%
1009360
CPU 112068 223917
GPU 134223 444797
Memory 86131 161232
UX 106838 176014
Total score 442857 1009360
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MagicOS 7.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 122°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8160 x 6112
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 November 2022
Release date November 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

