Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 9RT

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Про Плюс
VS
Ванплас 9RT
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 935 and 776 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208.4 gramm (7.35 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 194285
GPU - 322095
Memory - 121967
UX - 137091
Total score - 782578
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5842
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2021
Release date November 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Note 11 Pro Plus
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
6. OnePlus 9RT or Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus 9RT or OnePlus 9R
8. OnePlus 9RT or Xiaomi 11T Pro
9. OnePlus 9RT or Xiaomi 12X
10. OnePlus 9RT or Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish