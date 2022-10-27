Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.