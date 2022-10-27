Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.