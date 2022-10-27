Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Reno 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Про Плюс
VS
Оппо Рено 8 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 714 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 442K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 25.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
vs
Reno 8 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208.4 gramm (7.35 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
442857
Reno 8 Pro +50%
663266
CPU 112068 145245
GPU 134223 259335
Memory 86131 137100
UX 106838 120108
Total score 442857 663266
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5734
PCMark 3.0 score - 10776
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:31 hr
Watching video - 14:06 hr
Gaming - 06:13 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 3680
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date November 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and 12 Pro
3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Poco F4
4. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and 12T Pro
5. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
6. Reno 8 Pro and Galaxy A53 5G
7. Reno 8 Pro and Reno 7 Pro 5G
8. Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8
9. Reno 8 Pro and Poco X4 GT
10. Reno 8 Pro and V25 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish