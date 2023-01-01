Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 22.4 grams less

Weighs 22.4 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 366 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy A33 5G 727 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 208.4 g (7.35 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus +4% 86.8% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size - 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:17 hr Watching video - 15:03 hr Gaming - 05:45 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120 Aperture - f/2.2 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 March 2022 Release date January 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.