Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.