Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
- Weighs 19.6 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|90.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|208.4 gramm (7.35 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3252
|CPU
|-
|220415
|GPU
|-
|408475
|Memory
|-
|157509
|UX
|-
|151964
|Total score
|-
|936134
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|48 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8025
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13032
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 5.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|0:59 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
