Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Tecno Camon 20 Premier
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 20 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (995 against 688 nits)
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 45W)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 442K)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (31:51 vs 29:05 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 862 and 768 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|900 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|104.3%
|-
|PWM
|121 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|210.5 g (7.43 oz)
|202.5 g (7.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20 Premier +12%
862
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20 Premier +39%
3075
|CPU
|113956
|148881
|GPU
|134337
|238609
|Memory
|81931
|138474
|UX
|112050
|124830
|Total score
|442705
|656363
|Max surface temperature
|48.4 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|2260
|4534
|Web score
|9024
|9375
|Video editing
|7216
|6540
|Photo editing
|23672
|40589
|Data manipulation
|11025
|8265
|Writing score
|13750
|19564
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|HIOS 13
|OS size
|56 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 15 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:14 hr
|Web browsing
|10:49 hr
|11:13 hr
|Watching video
|13:00 hr
|16:28 hr
|Gaming
|05:13 hr
|05:41 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02B1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.6
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Premier. But if the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.
