Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Camon 20 Premier – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Tecno Camon 20 Premier

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
VS
70 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Tecno Camon 20 Premier

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 20 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (995 against 688 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 45W)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 442K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (31:51 vs 29:05 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 862 and 768 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G and Tecno Camon 20 Premier crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
vs
Camon 20 Premier

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 104.3% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210.5 g (7.43 oz) 202.5 g (7.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G and Tecno Camon 20 Premier in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 113956 148881
GPU 134337 238609
Memory 81931 138474
UX 112050 124830
Total score 442705 656363
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 48.4 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 2260 4534
Web score 9024 9375
Video editing 7216 6540
Photo editing 23672 40589
Data manipulation 11025 8265
Writing score 13750 19564
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 HIOS 13
OS size 56 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 15 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:49 hr 11:13 hr
Watching video 13:00 hr 16:28 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 05:41 hr
Standby 86 hr 88 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02B1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Premier. But if the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

