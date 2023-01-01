Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 20 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.