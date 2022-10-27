Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Poco X4 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Poco X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 772 and 682 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
vs
Poco X4 Pro 5G

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 89.4%
PWM - 479 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 164.19 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208.4 gramm (7.35 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 124687
GPU - 99320
Memory - 68799
UX - 110873
Total score - 400774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1204
PCMark 3.0 score - 10030
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:34 hr
Watching video - 13:33 hr
Gaming - 06:57 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 February 2022
Release date November 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

