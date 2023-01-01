Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh

Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (802K versus 542K)

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (802K versus 542K) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 1056 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition 86.8% iPhone 13 Pro Max +1% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh Charge power 67 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:55 hr Watching video - 20:14 hr Gaming - 07:42 hr Standby - 140 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 43:44 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 144 Video quality Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 119 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2022 September 2021 Release date December 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.