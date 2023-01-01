Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (802K versus 542K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 230032
GPU - 328182
Memory - 102328
UX - 136067
Total score 542912 802325
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9472
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 67 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:55 hr
Watching video - 20:14 hr
Gaming - 07:42 hr
Standby - 140 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2021
Release date December 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
