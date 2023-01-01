Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition vs OnePlus 11R VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Weighs 23 grams less

Weighs 23 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1080K versus 427K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1080K versus 427K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 395 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (451 vs 395 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 776 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 395 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material - Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition 86.8% OnePlus 11R +4% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes Full charging time 0:47 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.