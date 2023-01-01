Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 427K)

59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 427K) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 193 Hz Response time - 15 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a Nord 2T 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material - Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition +1% 86.8% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:48 hr Watching video - 14:15 hr Gaming - 05:15 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a Nord 2T 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2022 May 2022 Release date December 2022 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.