Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 20 ms Contrast - 1553:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 559 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition +3% 86.8% Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 23.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (80% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:13 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition n/a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 80.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2022 April 2022 Release date December 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is definitely a better buy.