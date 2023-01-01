Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition vs Note 12 Explorer Edition VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 494K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 494K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 26.5 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Optical image stabilization

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Price Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 207.5 g (7.32 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material - Glass Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Blue, Green Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition 86.8% Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition 86.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 67 W 210 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (66% in 5 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:12 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 16384 x 12288 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.56 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2022 October 2022 Release date December 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition.