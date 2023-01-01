Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.