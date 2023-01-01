Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (890 against 668 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 18W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (34:47 vs 31:02 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 482K)
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 753 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.8%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +33%
890 nits
iPhone 11
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
482959
iPhone 11 +30%
625529
CPU 127819 166661
GPU 133112 256531
Memory 95338 91027
UX 126843 115651
Total score 482959 625529
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 43.6 °C
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 13 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 2256 7535
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8816 -
Video editing 7203 -
Photo editing 23332 -
Data manipulation 10821 -
Writing score 13485 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 86 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
31:02 hr
iPhone 11 +12%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02B1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +7%
89.2 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2019
Release date March 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. But if the performance, gaming, and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

