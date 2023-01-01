Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
VS
67 out of 100
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 21.4% more screen real estate
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (31:02 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (884 against 641 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 20W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (712K versus 461K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1727 and 753 points
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.9%
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro +38%
884 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2600 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
461903
iPhone SE (2022) +54%
712203
CPU 123955 189244
GPU 129623 269834
Memory 82848 129820
UX 125548 127582
Total score 461903 712203
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 99% 71%
Graphics test 13 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 2257 7971
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8806 -
Video editing 7211 -
Photo editing 23106 -
Data manipulation 10182 -
Writing score 13709 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 86 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro +21%
31:02 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12 Pro +4%
89.2 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. But if the performance, gaming, and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
