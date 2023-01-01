Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.