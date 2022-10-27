Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Honor 80 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Huawei Honor 80

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 80
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Huawei Honor 80

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 422K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 12% higher pixel density (444 vs 395 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Honor 80

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro
86.8%
Honor 80 +4%
90.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Huawei Honor 80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
422638
Honor 80 +41%
594335
CPU 114409 167494
GPU 133263 184099
Memory 69862 108062
UX 102430 132826
Total score 422638 594335
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MagicOS 7.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (160 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.4
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 November 2022
Release date November 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 80. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

