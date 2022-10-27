Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.