Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 20W)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|162.83 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.77 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2237
|CPU
|123955
|-
|GPU
|129623
|-
|Memory
|82848
|-
|UX
|125548
|-
|Total score
|464375
|493402
|Max surface temperature
|36.6 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2257
|-
|Web score
|8795
|-
|Video editing
|7209
|-
|Photo editing
|23144
|-
|Data manipulation
|10393
|-
|Writing score
|13702
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|My UX
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:52 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:19 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:35 hr
|-
|Standby
|86 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).
