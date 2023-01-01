Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
VS
64 out of 100
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 20W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
vs
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.83 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.77 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 123955 -
GPU 129623 -
Memory 82848 -
UX 125548 -
Total score 464375 493402
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2257 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8795 -
Video editing 7209 -
Photo editing 23144 -
Data manipulation 10393 -
Writing score 13702 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 My UX
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:55 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr -
Watching video 14:19 hr -
Gaming 05:35 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).

