Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Motorola Moto X40 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Motorola Moto X40 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Motorola Moto X40, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X40 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1300K versus 434K)

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro 86.8% Moto X40 +5% 90.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 MYUI 5.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 67 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 117° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture - f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.61 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2022 December 2022 Release date January 2023 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto X40 is definitely a better buy.