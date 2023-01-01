Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Moto X40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Motorola Moto X40

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Motorola Moto X40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Motorola Moto X40, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X40
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1300K versus 434K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Moto X40

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro
86.8%
Moto X40 +5%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Motorola Moto X40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
775
Moto X40 +90%
1471
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2023
Moto X40 +132%
4699
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
434353
Moto X40 +199%
1300843
CPU 112874 271949
GPU 135821 580135
Memory 76638 245459
UX 107168 196228
Total score 434353 1300843
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2256 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11797 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 MYUI 5.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 67 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 -
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 December 2022
Release date January 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto X40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

