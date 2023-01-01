Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
VS
68 out of 100
OnePlus Nord 2T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (884 against 631 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 461K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 67W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 820 and 753 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 98.3%
PWM 120 Hz 193 Hz
Response time 1 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro +40%
884 nits
Nord 2T
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro +1%
86.8%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2228
Nord 2T +25%
2789
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
461903
Nord 2T +47%
681186
CPU 123955 177715
GPU 129623 247492
Memory 82848 121942
UX 125548 135961
Total score 461903 681186
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2257
Nord 2T +104%
4613
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 47.9 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 2257 4613
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12 Pro +20%
11673
Nord 2T
9759
Web score 8806 7292
Video editing 7211 5386
Photo editing 23106 19329
Data manipulation 10182 8931
Writing score 13709 13677
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 86 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro
31:02 hr
Nord 2T +1%
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12 Pro +2%
89.2 dB
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. But if the performance, gaming, and software are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (22.2%)
7 (77.8%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or OnePlus Nord 2T
2. OnePlus 10R or OnePlus Nord 2T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
9. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский