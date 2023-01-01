Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Nord CE 3 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
VS
65 out of 100
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (890 against 649 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 404K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
vs
Nord CE 3 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 95.6%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1723:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +37%
890 nits
Nord CE 3 Lite
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 127819 122351
GPU 133112 101047
Memory 95338 71860
UX 126843 111973
Total score 482959 404633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 46.4 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2256 1212
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8816 7089
Video editing 7203 3852
Photo editing 23332 17501
Data manipulation 10821 7957
Writing score 13485 12804
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13.1
OS size 20 GB 29 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr -
Watching video 14:19 hr -
Gaming 05:35 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02B1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +5%
89.2 dB
Nord CE 3 Lite
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 April 2023
Release date March 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, gaming, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. 10 Pro vs Nord CE 3 Lite
2. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs Nord CE 3 Lite
3. Poco X5 Pro vs Nord CE 3 Lite
4. Nord 2T vs Nord CE 3 Lite
5. OnePlus 11R vs Nord CE 3 Lite
6. Xiaomi 12T vs Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
7. Poco X5 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
8. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
9. Redmi Note 12 Turbo vs Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
10. Redmi Note 12 5G vs Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский