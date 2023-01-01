Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme GT Neo 5 SE crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities