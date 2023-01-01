Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 15W)
  • Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (884 against 584 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (34:21 vs 31:02 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type OLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.9%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro +51%
884 nits
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro +4%
86.8%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 800 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro +280%
2228
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro +273%
461903
Galaxy A13
123732
CPU 123955 35523
GPU 129623 24759
Memory 82848 30778
UX 125548 33751
Total score 461903 123732
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro +344%
2257
Galaxy A13
508
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 13 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 2257 508
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12 Pro +138%
11673
Galaxy A13
4905
Web score 8806 4824
Video editing 7211 4772
Photo editing 23106 7491
Data manipulation 10182 3232
Writing score 13709 4973
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 20 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 86 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro
31:02 hr
Galaxy A13 +11%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12 Pro +7%
89.2 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

