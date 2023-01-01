Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.