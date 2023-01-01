Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
VS
59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (890 against 520 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 15W)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (463K versus 351K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (37:25 vs 31:02 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type OLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 80.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +71%
890 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
520 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +32%
463770
Galaxy A14 5G
351130
CPU 123955 99293
GPU 129623 82933
Memory 82848 77937
UX 125548 88634
Total score 463770 351130
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2256 1194
Web score 8772 6324
Video editing 7203 5423
Photo editing 23300 13506
Data manipulation 10837 7168
Writing score 13572 8967
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 20 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 86 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
31:02 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +21%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02B1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
89.2 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +1%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 January 2023
Release date March 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

