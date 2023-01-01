Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A23 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy A23 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (434K versus 268K)

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (434K versus 268K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED PLS TFT Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 Pro n/a Galaxy A23 467 nits

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro +5% 86.8% Galaxy A23 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size - 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:42 hr Watching video - 12:41 hr Gaming - 06:33 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 Pro n/a Galaxy A23 36:17 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.2 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2022 March 2022 Release date January 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.