Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.