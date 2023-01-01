Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A71

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
VS
54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A71
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 300K)
  • Delivers 73% higher peak brightness (884 against 511 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 98.2%
PWM 120 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro +73%
884 nits
Galaxy A71
511 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 800 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~358 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro +30%
2228
Galaxy A71
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro +54%
461903
Galaxy A71
300271
CPU 123955 86200
GPU 129623 90800
Memory 82848 47735
UX 125548 75500
Total score 461903 300271
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro +205%
2257
Galaxy A71
740
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 13 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2257 740
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12 Pro +51%
11673
Galaxy A71
7708
Web score 8806 5547
Video editing 7211 5841
Photo editing 23106 14060
Data manipulation 10182 6693
Writing score 13709 8941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size 20 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 10:32 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 14:49 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 86 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro
31:02 hr
Galaxy A71 +3%
32:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12 Pro +5%
89.2 dB
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 December 2019
Release date March 2023 February 2020
SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi 12T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
6. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Google Pixel 6
7. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A52
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский