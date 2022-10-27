Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.