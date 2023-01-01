Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
VS
71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S21
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (31:02 vs 25:44 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (764K versus 461K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.5%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro +4%
884 nits
Galaxy S21
850 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 169 g (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max clock 2600 MHz 2900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 800 MHz 854 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2228
Galaxy S21 +45%
3234
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
461903
Galaxy S21 +66%
764481
CPU 123955 203417
GPU 129623 272156
Memory 82848 144766
UX 125548 146598
Total score 461903 764481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2257
Galaxy S21 +153%
5709
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 38.9 °C
Stability 99% 66%
Graphics test 13 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 2257 5709
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12 Pro
11673
Galaxy S21 +16%
13585
Web score 8806 12617
Video editing 7211 7115
Photo editing 23106 29407
Data manipulation 10182 10508
Writing score 13709 16566
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 20 GB 28.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 07:27 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 12:26 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 04:31 hr
Standby 86 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro +21%
31:02 hr
Galaxy S21
25:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12 Pro +3%
89.2 dB
Galaxy S21
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 January 2021
Release date March 2023 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (40%)
6 (60%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Galaxy S21
3. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy S21
5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy S21
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Galaxy S21
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo or Note 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Redmi Note 12 Pro
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Note 12 Pro
10. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro or Redmi Note 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский