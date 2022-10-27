Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs 12 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs 12 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
12 Lite

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
n/a
12 Lite
827 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.29 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro
86.8%
12 Lite +2%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2011
12 Lite +47%
2947
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 156945
GPU - 156503
Memory - 83173
UX - 127468
Total score - 526054
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 24.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:39 hr
Watching video - 13:26 hr
Gaming - 05:12 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro
n/a
12 Lite
28:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 July 2022
Release date November 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (62.5%)
6 (37.5%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Oppo Realme 10 Pro
6. Xiaomi 12 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
7. Xiaomi 12 Lite or Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
8. Xiaomi 12 Lite or Xiaomi 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish