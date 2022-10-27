Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs 12 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Reverse charging feature
- 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1238 and 769 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|521 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|970 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +61%
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2002
12 Pro +93%
3872
|CPU
|-
|224894
|GPU
|-
|435932
|Memory
|-
|159561
|UX
|-
|177347
|Total score
|-
|989764
|Stability
|-
|65%
|Graphics test
|-
|55 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9331
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13070
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|26.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:47 hr
|0:21 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:48 hr
|Watching video
|-
|10:04 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:53 hr
|Standby
|-
|89 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
141
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|December 2021
|Release date
|November 2022
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3