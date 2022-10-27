Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs 12 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1238 and 769 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 970 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
1049 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro
86.8%
12 Pro +3%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
769
12 Pro +61%
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2002
12 Pro +93%
3872
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 224894
GPU - 435932
Memory - 159561
UX - 177347
Total score - 989764
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 55 FPS
Graphics score - 9331
PCMark 3.0 score - 13070
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:48 hr
Watching video - 10:04 hr
Gaming - 04:53 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
25:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 December 2021
Release date November 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

