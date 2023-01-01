Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Mi 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (31:02 vs 25:31 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 55W)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (783K versus 482K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Reverse charging feature
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1079 and 753 points
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
64
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|900 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|91.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +43%
1079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2210
Mi 11 +58%
3488
|CPU
|127819
|206267
|GPU
|133112
|290773
|Memory
|95338
|125989
|UX
|126843
|163427
|Total score
|482959
|783219
|Max surface temperature
|36.6 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|91%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|30 FPS
|Graphics score
|2256
|5039
|Web score
|8816
|11330
|Video editing
|7203
|7613
|Photo editing
|23332
|28467
|Data manipulation
|10821
|9846
|Writing score
|13485
|14904
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|55 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|11:52 hr
|07:45 hr
|Watching video
|14:19 hr
|10:58 hr
|Gaming
|05:35 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|98 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02B1 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.3
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 11 +18%
127
Video quality
Mi 11 +9%
107
Generic camera score
Mi 11 +18%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|December 2020
|Release date
|March 2023
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G.
