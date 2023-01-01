Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Mi 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (31:02 vs 25:31 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 55W)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (783K versus 482K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1079 and 753 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Mi 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
890 nits
Mi 11 +3%
918 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
86.8%
Mi 11 +5%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 800 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
753
Mi 11 +43%
1079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
2210
Mi 11 +58%
3488
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
482959
Mi 11 +62%
783219
CPU 127819 206267
GPU 133112 290773
Memory 95338 125989
UX 126843 163427
Total score 482959 783219
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
2256
Mi 11 +123%
5039
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C -
Stability 99% 91%
Graphics test 13 FPS 30 FPS
Graphics score 2256 5039
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
11631
Mi 11 +10%
12759
Web score 8816 11330
Video editing 7203 7613
Photo editing 23332 28467
Data manipulation 10821 9846
Writing score 13485 14904
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 07:45 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 10:58 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 86 hr 98 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +22%
31:02 hr
Mi 11
25:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02B1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 December 2020
Release date March 2023 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G.

